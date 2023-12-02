Malvern dominated Smithville 59-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Malvern and Smithville fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 27-16 intermission margin at the Smithies’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 38-27.

The Hornets held on with a 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

