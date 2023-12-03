Johnstown finally found a way to top Bloom-Carroll 49-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 2.

The first quarter gave Johnstown an 18-11 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Johnnies registered a 26-16 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Bloom-Carroll inched back to a 34-29 deficit.

The Johnnies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-11 edge.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.