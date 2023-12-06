New Lexington fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 60-41 win over Nelsonville-York during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Nelsonville-York, as it began with a 12-9 edge over New Lexington through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 33-20 lead over the Buckeyes at the intermission.

New Lexington jumped to a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Nelsonville-York squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Nelsonville-York High School.

