Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 65-62 win over Cambridge at Cambridge High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Cambridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-20 advantage over Zanesville West Muskingum as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bobcats would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 32-30 lead on the Tornadoes.

The scoreboard showed Cambridge with a 43-42 lead over Zanesville West Muskingum heading into the third quarter.

The Bobcats had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tornadoes won the session and the game with a 23-19 performance.

Last season, Cambridge and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Cambridge High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.