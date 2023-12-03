Old Fort grabbed a 62-43 victory at the expense of Carey at Carey High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Old Fort a 16-8 lead over Carey.

The Stockaders opened a tight 30-18 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Carey inched back to a 44-34 deficit.

The Stockaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-9 edge.

