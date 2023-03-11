Dayton Chaminade-Julienne claims gritty victory against Kettering Alter Mar 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Dayton Chaminade-Julienne nipped Kettering Alter 64-59 on March 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball.Last season, Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.In recent action on March 5, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Taft on March 5 at Cincinnati Taft High School.For a complete roundup of today's Boys Basketball action, Click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dayton Chaminade-julienne High School Kettering Archbishop Alter Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Law Trending Event Announcements Mar 12 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Mar 12 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 12, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 12 Yvette Gonzalez 911 Survivor Sun, Mar 12, 2023 Free Mar 13 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 13, 2023 See more / Submit an event