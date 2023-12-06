Ironton Rock Hill raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-35 win over Oak Hill in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 13-6 lead over Oak Hill.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Oaks made it 35-29.

Ironton Rock Hill jumped to a 45-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redmen held on with a 10-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton Rock Hill and Oak Hill played in a 49-22 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

