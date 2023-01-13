No quarter was granted as Gnadenhutten Indian Valley blunted Magnolia Sandy Valley's plans 54-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley darted in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 11-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Braves registered a 26-12 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Magnolia Sandy Valley climbed back to within 41-30.
Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Cardinals 13-8 in the fourth quarter.
