Minerva topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The start wasn’t the problem for Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, as it began with a 11-5 edge over Minerva through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-13 margin over the Lions at half.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley had a 29-26 edge on Minerva at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Lions pulled off a stirring 21-16 fourth quarter to trip the Trojans.

