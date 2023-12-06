Kettering Fairmont knocked off Clayton Northmont 54-42 on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Kettering Fairmont a 13-8 lead over Clayton Northmont.

The Firebirds opened a thin 25-14 gap over the Thunderbolts at halftime.

Clayton Northmont trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 34-30.

The Firebirds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Clayton Northmont faced off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont.

