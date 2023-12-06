Millersburg West Holmes dismissed Byesville Meadowbrook by a 68-44 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Millersburg West Holmes jumped in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-22 advantage at half over the Colts.

Millersburg West Holmes thundered to a 50-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

