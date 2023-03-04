Too close for comfort: Youngstown Chaney strains past Canfield Mar 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Youngstown Chaney derailed Canfield's hopes after a 44-36 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game.Canfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-9 advantage over Youngstown Chaney as the first quarter ended.The Cowboys' offense darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Canfield inched back to a 33-29 deficit.The Cowboys hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 11-7 advantage in the frame.In recent action on Feb. 24, Canfield faced off against Alliance Marlington . For more, click here. Youngstown Chaney took on Pepper Pike Orange on Feb. 24 at Youngstown Chaney High School. For a full recap, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Canfield High School Youngstown Chaney High School Ohio Basketball Sports Card Games Law School Systems Trending Event Announcements Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5 Something Rotten! Sun, Mar 5, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 6 Storybook Trail Mon, Mar 6, 2023 See more / Submit an event