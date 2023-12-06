McArthur Vinton County notched a win against Chillicothe Zane Trace 73-60 at Mcarthur Vinton County High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

McArthur Vinton County opened with an 18-13 advantage over Chillicothe Zane Trace through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting moved in front for a 34-29 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

McArthur Vinton County darted to a 51-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 22-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and McArthur Vinton County played in a 72-63 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

