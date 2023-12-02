Westerville North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Linden-Mckinley 75-35 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Westerville North jumped in front of Columbus Linden-Mckinley 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-16 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Westerville North stormed to a 49-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-5 edge.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.