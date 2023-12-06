Johnstown controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 68-33 victory over Mt. Vernon on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Johnstown opened with a 31-8 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets trimmed the margin to make it 36-16 at the intermission.

Johnstown jumped to a 61-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 68-33.

Last season, Mt Vernon and Johnstown faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

