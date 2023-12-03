Lexington handled Clyde 87-52 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Lexington opened with a 13-8 advantage over Clyde through the first quarter.

The Minutemen’s shooting thundered in front for a 46-25 lead over the Fliers at the intermission.

Lexington pulled to a 72-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Minutemen held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Clyde faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Lexington High School.

