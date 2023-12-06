Sarahsville Shenandoah eventually beat Matamoras Frontier 71-52 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Dec. 5 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 26-11 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Zeps registered a 42-18 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Matamoras Frontier got within 54-33.

The Cougars narrowed the gap 19-17 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

