Fort Recovery finally found a way to top Portland Jay County 38-31 on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Portland Jay County, as it began with a 10-2 edge over Fort Recovery through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 14-10 lead over the Patriots at the half.

Portland Jay County bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 23-22.

The Indians held on with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Recovery and Portland Jay County faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Portland Jay County High School.

