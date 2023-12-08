COLUMBUS — Listed below are Friday night’s boys basketball roundup from around Ohio.

Only schools that had their quarterly scores reported to the Scorestream App are including in this statewide listing.

Akron Garfield denies Columbus East’s challenge

Akron Garfield notched a win against Columbus East 65-46 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, Akron Garfield squared off with North Canton Hoover in a basketball game.

Alliance exhales after close call with Salem

Alliance finally found a way to top Salem 57-48 at Alliance High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Alliance and Salem squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Alliance faced off against Canton McKinley and Salem took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 2 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Arcanum dominates Ansonia in convincing showing

Arcanum unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Ansonia 64-27 Friday in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Arcanum and Ansonia faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Arcanum faced off against Greenville.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe narrowly defeats West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Arcanum Franklin Monroe collected a solid win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a 53-37 verdict on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe opened with a 16-10 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South through the first quarter.

The Jets fought to a 33-22 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe pulled to a 49-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 5-4 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Cedarville on Dec. 2 at Cedarville High School.

Arlington routs Bloomdale Elmwood

Arlington dominated Bloomdale Elmwood 83-56 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Bluffton and Arlington took on Kalida on Dec. 2 at Arlington High School.

Ashville Teays Valley pockets slim win over Baltimore Liberty Union

Ashville Teays Valley posted a narrow 50-47 win over Baltimore Liberty Union for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Ashville Teays Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting moved in front for a 22-16 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union locked in a 36-36 stalemate.

The Vikings held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Lancaster and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 2 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Atwater Waterloo earns narrow win over Garrettsville Garfield

Atwater Waterloo finally found a way to top Garrettsville Garfield 40-38 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Atwater Waterloo and Garrettsville Garfield squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

Aurora edges past Tallmadge in tough test

Aurora posted a narrow 49-45 win over Tallmadge in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Tallmadge and Aurora squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Aurora faced off against Chagrin Falls.

Austintown Fitch pockets slim win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Austintown Fitch posted a narrow 38-36 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Austintown Fitch and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Austintown Fitch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Austintown Fitch took on Lima Perry on Dec. 1 at Austintown Fitch High School.

Batavia edges past Wilmington in tough test

Batavia finally found a way to top Wilmington 55-52 at Wilmington High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Batavia and Wilmington faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Wilmington squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game.

Bellaire thwarts Rayland Buckeye Local’s quest

Bellaire handed Rayland Buckeye Local a tough 74-63 loss in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Bellaire jumped in front of Rayland Buckeye Local 24-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Reds registered a 47-30 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Rayland Buckeye Local drew within 52-47 in the third quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-16 edge.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Bellaire played in a 59-50 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Rayland Buckeye Local squared off with Shadyside in a basketball game.

Bellbrook takes down Trenton Edgewood

Bellbrook’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Trenton Edgewood 63-43 at Bellbrook High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Beloit West Branch prevails over Minerva

Beloit West Branch scored early and often to roll over Minerva 54-27 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Minerva squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Minerva High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Beloit West Branch squared off with East Liverpool Beaver Local in a basketball game.

Belpre delivers statement win over Reedsville Eastern

It was a tough night for Reedsville Eastern which was overmatched by Belpre in this 67-42 verdict.

Last season, Belpre and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Belpre High School.

Berea-Midpark defeats Chagrin Falls Kenston

Berea-Midpark rolled past Chagrin Falls Kenston for a comfortable 80-38 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Beverly Fort Frye exhales after close call with Sarahsville Shenandoah

Beverly Fort Frye finally found a way to top Sarahsville Shenandoah 71-66 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Beverly Fort Frye played in a 63-62 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

Botkins bests Fort Loramie

Botkins controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-35 win against Fort Loramie in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Botkins and Fort Loramie faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Botkins High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Botkins squared off with Waynesfield-Goshen in a basketball game.

Bradford pockets slim win over Pleasant Hill Newton

Bradford posted a narrow 45-42 win over Pleasant Hill Newton in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Bradford and Pleasant Hill Newton faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bradford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Yellow Springs and Bradford took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 1 at Bradford High School.

Bristolville Bristol overwhelms Ashtabula St. John

Bristolville Bristol dismissed Ashtabula St. John by a 71-22 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Bristolville Bristol and Ashtabula St. John played in a 56-25 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Bristolville Bristol squared off with McDonald in a basketball game.

Brunswick bests Euclid

Brunswick dismissed Euclid by an 84-63 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Brunswick and Euclid played in a 68-60 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Cadiz Harrison Central overpowers Weirton Weir in thorough fashion

Cadiz Harrison Central rolled past Weirton Weir for a comfortable 91-69 victory for a West Virginia boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Last season, Weirton Weir and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Weirton Weir High School.

Canton McKinley earns stressful win over North Canton Hoover

Canton McKinley posted a narrow 46-43 win over North Canton Hoover in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton McKinley faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Canton McKinley faced off against Alliance and North Canton Hoover took on Akron Garfield on Dec. 1 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Carey narrowly defeats Sycamore Mohawk

Carey notched a win against Sycamore Mohawk 46-34 at Sycamore Mohawk High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Carey and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Feb. 17, 2023 at Carey High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Carey faced off against Old Fort.

Carlisle earns stressful win over Dayton Oakwood

Carlisle topped Dayton Oakwood 62-55 in a tough tilt at Carlisle High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dayton Oakwood and Carlisle faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Dayton Oakwood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Carlisle faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

Cedarville pockets slim win over Jamestown Greeneview

Cedarville posted a narrow 53-44 win over Jamestown Greeneview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cedarville and Jamestown Greeneview squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cedarville squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game.

Avon Lake comes up short in matchup with Chardon NDCL

Chardon NDCL handed Avon Lake a tough 75-64 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Avon Lake High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Avon Lake and Chardon NDCL faced off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Cincinnati Anderson bests Cincinnati West Clermont

Cincinnati Anderson controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-36 win against Cincinnati West Clermont during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy escapes Oxford Talawanda in thin win

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy posted a narrow 61-54 win over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Cincinnati Colerain.

Cincinnati Northwest overcomes Harrison

Cincinnati Northwest knocked off Harrison 64-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Harrison High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Harrison faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Harrison High School.

Cincinnati Oyler holds off Cincinnati Shroder

Cincinnati Oyler posted a narrow 78-70 win over Cincinnati Shroder in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Shroder faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill.

Cincinnati Princeton escapes close call with Liberty Township Lakota East

Cincinnati Princeton topped Liberty Township Lakota East 59-52 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Princeton faced off on Feb. 1, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Cincinnati St Xavier.

Cincinnati Riverview East secures a win over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey

Cincinnati Riverview East notched a win against Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey 50-32 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Riverview East and Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey squared off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore overcomes Fairfield in seat-squirming affair

Cincinnati Sycamore topped Fairfield 52-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Fairfield and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 64-54 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Erlanger Lloyd Memorial and Fairfield took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 2 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills barely beats Cincinnati Withrow

Cincinnati Western Hills posted a narrow 60-51 win over Cincinnati Withrow on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Indianapolis Crispus Attucks.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie routs Mt. Orab Western Brown

Clarksville Clinton-Massie’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Orab Western Brown 54-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The last time Mt Orab Western Brown and Clarksville Clinton-Massie played in a 63-35 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Clayton Northmont tops Huber Heights Wayne

Clayton Northmont knocked off Huber Heights Wayne 64-53 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Clayton Northmont faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Cleveland Benedictine barely beats Jefferson

Cleveland Benedictine posted a narrow 58-53 win over Jefferson during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cleveland Benedictine faced off against Gates Mills Gilmour and Jefferson took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Dec. 1 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Cleveland East Tech sets early tone to dominate Cleveland John Hay

Cleveland East Tech rushed to an early advantage and ran away for an 87-51 win over Cleveland John Hay in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland John Hay faced off against Cleveland VASJ.

Cleveland St. Ignatius earns solid win over Louisville

Cleveland St. Ignatius handed Louisville a tough 75-62 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 2, Louisville squared off with Canfield South Range in a basketball game.

Mayfield comes up short in matchup with Cleveland VASJ

Cleveland VASJ handed Mayfield a tough 75-65 loss at Cleveland Vasj on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Mayfield and Cleveland VASJ played in a 73-69 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Cleveland John Hay.

Coldwater overcomes Kenton

Coldwater eventually beat Kenton 61-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kenton High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Kenton and Coldwater faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Kenton squared off with Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in a basketball game.

Columbus Bishop Ready slips past Bexley

Columbus Bishop Ready topped Bexley 45-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Bexley squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Bexley squared off with Chillicothe in a basketball game.

Columbus East tops Youngstown Liberty

Columbus East recorded a big victory over Youngstown Liberty 90-51 at Youngstown Liberty High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 1, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Youngstown Cardinal Mooney in a basketball game.

Columbus Hamilton Township claims victory against Circleville Logan Elm

Columbus Hamilton Township notched a win against Circleville Logan Elm 60-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

Columbus Linden-Mckinley holds off Orrville Kingsway Christian

Columbus Linden-Mckinley topped Orrville Kingsway Christian 61-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Westerville North.

Columbus St. Charles tops Columbus Independence

Columbus St. Charles’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Independence 75-29 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 2, Columbus St Charles squared off with Columbus Eastmoor in a basketball game.

Convoy Crestview earns stressful win over Lima Shawnee

Convoy Crestview posted a narrow 61-56 win over Lima Shawnee in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Lima Shawnee squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lima Shawnee faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Convoy Crestview took on Miller City on Dec. 2 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Cortland Lakeview pockets slim win over McDonald

Cortland Lakeview topped McDonald 55-47 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and McDonald squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, McDonald squared off with Warren Lordstown in a basketball game.

Coshocton earns narrow win over Zanesville Maysville

Coshocton finally found a way to top Zanesville Maysville 63-60 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Zanesville Maysville and Coshocton played in a 92-36 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Dayton Centerville defeats Miamisburg

It was a tough night for Miamisburg which was overmatched by Dayton Centerville in this 68-44 verdict.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg played in a 80-50 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Miamisburg faced off against Franklin.

Defiance pushes over Paulding

Defiance grabbed a 52-41 victory at the expense of Paulding for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Defiance High on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Defiance a 16-5 lead over Paulding.

The Bulldogs’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-16 lead over the Panthers at the half.

Paulding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 38-26 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 15-14 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Defiance and Paulding played in a 50-37 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Defiance faced off against Napoleon and Paulding took on Edon on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

Delaware Christian grinds out close victory over Etna Liberty Christian

Delaware Christian posted a narrow 43-39 win over Etna Liberty Christian during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Delaware Christian and Etna Liberty Christian squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Delaware Hayes holds off Sunbury Big Walnut

Delaware Hayes finally found a way to top Sunbury Big Walnut 64-55 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

The last time Delaware Hayes and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 67-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Delaware Hayes squared off with Delaware Buckeye Valley in a basketball game.

Delphos Jefferson outlasts Sherwood Fairview

Delphos Jefferson pushed past Sherwood Fairview for a 50-38 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Wapakoneta and Sherwood Fairview took on Hicksville on Dec. 1 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Delphos St. John’s survives overtime against Kalida

Delphos St. John’s took full advantage of overtime to defeat Kalida 60-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 2, Kalida squared off with Arlington in a basketball game.

Delta survives for narrow win over Defiance Tinora

Delta posted a narrow 45-36 win over Defiance Tinora on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Defiance Tinora and Delta squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Delta faced off against Pettisville and Defiance Tinora took on Bryan on Dec. 2 at Bryan High School.

Dover survives for narrow win over Berlin Hiland

Dover posted a narrow 42-38 win over Berlin Hiland on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Dresden Tri-Valley overpowers Crooksville in thorough fashion

Dresden Tri-Valley earned a convincing 74-18 win over Crooksville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Crooksville played in a 62-26 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

East Canton squeezes past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley

East Canton topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57-51 in a tough tilt at East Canton High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley started on steady ground by forging a 13-9 lead over East Canton at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans moved a small margin over the Hornets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

East Canton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-33 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

The Trojans outpointed the Hornets 18-14 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and East Canton faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a basketball game.

East Liverpool tacks win on East Liverpool Beaver Local

East Liverpool’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from East Liverpool Beaver Local 86-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool High on Dec. 8.

Last season, East Liverpool and East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, East Liverpool faced off against Saxonburg Knoch and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 1 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Eaton escapes close call with Brookville

Eaton topped Brookville 54-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Brookville and Eaton faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Eaton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Eaton faced off against New Paris National Trail and Brookville took on Carlisle on Dec. 1 at Brookville High School.

Elida squeezes past Spencerville

Elida topped Spencerville 56-55 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Spencerville and Elida squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Elida faced off against Lima Bath and Spencerville took on St. Henry on Dec. 1 at St. Henry.

Findlay Liberty-Benton prevails over Vanlue

Findlay Liberty-Benton controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-12 win against Vanlue in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Vanlue faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Vanlue High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Wapakoneta and Vanlue took on Bucyrus on Dec. 1 at Bucyrus High School.

Fort Jennings claims victory against Pioneer North Central

Fort Jennings handed Pioneer North Central a tough 61-43 loss on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fort Jennings faced off against Ada.

Fostoria escapes Millbury Lake in thin win

Fostoria finally found a way to top Millbury Lake 66-61 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Millbury Lake High on Dec. 8.

The last time Fostoria and Millbury Lake played in a 59-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Millbury Lake faced off against Swanton.

Franklin records thin win against Monroe

Franklin posted a narrow 47-44 win over Monroe in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Franklin and Monroe played in a 62-54 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Franklin squared off with Miamisburg in a basketball game.

Fredericktown pockets slim win over HSA Columbus

Fredericktown finally found a way to top HSA Columbus 66-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Gahanna Lincoln overwhelms Galloway Westland

Gahanna Lincoln rolled past Galloway Westland for a comfortable 85-65 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Galloway Westland squared off on Jan. 21, 2022 at Galloway Westland High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Galloway Westland squared off with Cincinnati Aiken in a basketball game.

Gates Mills Gilmour escapes Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit in thin win

Gates Mills Gilmour topped Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52-50 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-5 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Warriors with a 38-23 lead over the Lancers heading into the second quarter.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit moved ahead by earning a 48-39 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Lancers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 52-50 scoring margin.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Gates Mills Gilmour played in a 68-56 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Benedictine.

Gibsonburg crushes Kansas Lakota

Gibsonburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-33 win against Kansas Lakota in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and Gibsonburg squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Kansas Lakota squared off with Arcadia in a basketball game.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley darts by Newcomerstown

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley handled Newcomerstown 72-43 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Newcomerstown squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Newcomerstown faced off against Howard East Knox.

Grove City slips past New Albany

Grove City finally found a way to top New Albany 53-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Grove City High on Dec. 8.

The last time Grove City and New Albany played in a 69-53 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, New Albany squared off with Canfield in a basketball game.

Hamilton survives for narrow win over Mason

Hamilton finally found a way to top Mason 63-56 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Mason and Hamilton faced off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Mason High School.

Hannibal River slips past Shadyside

Hannibal River finally found a way to top Shadyside 74-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Hannibal River and Shadyside squared off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local.

Hartville Lake Center Christian bests Columbiana Heartland Christian

Hartville Lake Center Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbiana Heartland Christian 82-57 Friday in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Columbiana Heartland Christian faced off against Salem.

Haviland Wayne Trace claims victory against Bryan

Haviland Wayne Trace collected a solid win over Bryan in a 54-42 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Haviland Wayne Trace moved in front of Bryan 7-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders’ shooting thundered in front for a 28-9 lead over the Golden Bears at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Bryan got within 42-24.

The Raiders chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Bears’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Bryan faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Rockford Parkway and Bryan took on Defiance Tinora on Dec. 2 at Bryan High School.

Hebron Lakewood earns stressful win over Avon

Hebron Lakewood posted a narrow 54-51 win over Avon at Avon High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Hilliard Bradley finds OT victory against Upper Arlington

Hilliard Bradley took full advantage of overtime to defeat Upper Arlington 56-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Upper Arlington played in a 44-30 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Hilliard Bradley squared off with Kettering Alter in a basketball game.

Hubbard pushes over Mineral Ridge

Hubbard knocked off Mineral Ridge 59-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Hubbard High on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, Hubbard squared off with Brookfield in a basketball game.

Kettering Alter secures a win over Cincinnati McNicholas

Kettering Alter handed Cincinnati McNicholas a tough 62-46 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kettering Alter on Dec. 8.

The last time Kettering Alter and Cincinnati McNicholas played in a 62-41 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Kettering Alter faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Villa Hills Villa Madonna on Dec. 1 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Kinsman Badger secures a win over Cortland Maplewood

Kinsman Badger notched a win against Cortland Maplewood 83-66 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger played in a 58-56 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Sebring and Kinsman Badger took on Campbell Memorial on Dec. 1 at Kinsman Badger High School.

Lancaster edges past Grove City Central Crossing in tough test

Lancaster finally found a way to top Grove City Central Crossing 51-45 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Lancaster squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lancaster faced off against South Point.

Lancaster Fairfield Union holds off Bloom-Carroll

Lancaster Fairfield Union topped Bloom-Carroll 51-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Bloom-Carroll started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bulldogs would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 25-22 lead on the Falcons.

Bloom-Carroll enjoyed a 36-27 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union to start the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Falcons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 51-50 scoring margin.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Bloom-Carroll took on Johnstown on Dec. 2 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Lebanon darts by Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Lebanon dismissed Cincinnati Walnut Hills by a 72-34 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Lebanon faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

Leipsic overcomes Dola Hardin Northern in seat-squirming affair

Leipsic topped Dola Hardin Northern 63-57 in a tough tilt at Dola Hardin Northern High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange tacks win on Hilliard Davidson

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange handled Hilliard Davidson 62-25 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Lewistown Indian Lake overpowers St. Paris Graham in thorough fashion

Lewistown Indian Lake’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Paris Graham 64-24 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, St Paris Graham and Lewistown Indian Lake faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at St Paris Graham High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Lewistown Indian Lake squared off with London in a basketball game.

Lexington bests Wooster

Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-50 win against Wooster in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Lexington and Wooster squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Wooster High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Lexington squared off with Clyde in a basketball game.

Lima Central Catholic outlasts Harrod Allen East

Lima Central Catholic knocked off Harrod Allen East 53-37 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Harrod Allen East High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Lima Shawnee.

Lisbon holds off Columbiana

Lisbon topped Columbiana 50-48 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Lisbon a 12-5 lead over Columbiana.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 23-15 lead over the Clippers at the half.

Columbiana didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 35-30 in the third quarter.

The Clippers enjoyed an 18-15 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Lisbon and Columbiana faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Lisbon faced off against Collins Western Reserve and Columbiana took on East Palestine on Dec. 1 at East Palestine High School.

London secures a win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

London pushed past New Carlisle Tecumseh for a 53-34 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave London an 8-7 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Red Raiders’ offense moved in front for a 26-14 lead over the Arrows at halftime.

London breathed fire to a 47-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Arrows rallied with a 10-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Red Raiders prevailed.

Last season, London and New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at London High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, London squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game.

Lucasville Valley tops Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Lucasville Valley handled Willow Wood Symmes Valley 62-38 in an impressive showing on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off on Dec. 22, 2021 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Lucasville Valley took on Greenup County on Dec. 1 at Greenup County High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley dominates Strasburg in convincing showing

Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often to roll over Strasburg 65-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 13-0 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 31-10 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Magnolia Sandy Valley steamrolled to a 57-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Tigers’ 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Strasburg and Magnolia Sandy Valley played in a 59-57 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 2, Strasburg squared off with Navarre Fairless in a basketball game.

Malvern dominates West Lafayette Ridgewood

Malvern raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 87-41 win over West Lafayette Ridgewood for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Malvern a 30-8 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 46-23 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Malvern pulled to a 70-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-9 edge.

The last time Malvern and West Lafayette Ridgewood played in a 77-53 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Malvern squared off with Smithville in a basketball game.

Manchester defeats Fayetteville

Manchester’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fayetteville 67-45 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Last season, Fayetteville and Manchester squared off on Feb. 11, 2022 at Manchester High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Manchester squared off with Portsmouth Clay in a basketball game.

Marietta exhales after close call with Gallipolis Gallia

Marietta topped Gallipolis Gallia 53-45 in a tough tilt at Gallipolis Gallia Academy on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Marietta played in a 63-50 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Marietta took on The Plains Athens on Dec. 1 at Marietta High School.

Marion Elgin tops Morral Ridgedale

Marion Elgin handed Morral Ridgedale a tough 49-34 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Marion Elgin opened with a 10-8 advantage over Morral Ridgedale through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a narrow 26-14 gap over the Rockets at the half.

Marion Elgin moved to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-11 edge.

The last time Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale played in a 59-45 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Marion Elgin faced off against Galion Northmor.

Massillon Jackson earns narrow win over Franklin Furnace Green

Massillon Jackson finally found a way to top Franklin Furnace Green 70-65 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Franklin Furnace Green High on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, Massillon Jackson squared off with Stow-Munroe Falls in a basketball game.

McArthur Vinton County thwarts Pomeroy Meigs’ quest

McArthur Vinton County notched a win against Pomeroy Meigs 70-60 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 12-11 lead over McArthur Vinton County at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense moved in front for a 29-27 lead over the Marauders at the intermission.

McArthur Vinton County moved to a 49-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-17 edge.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Logan and Pomeroy Meigs took on Gallipolis Gallia on Dec. 1 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

McConnelsville Morgan squeezes past Warsaw River View

McConnelsville Morgan topped Warsaw River View 57-52 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

The last time Warsaw River View and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 63-61 game on Jan. 21, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, McConnelsville Morgan squared off with Vincent Warren in a basketball game.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley exhales after close call with Van Wert Lincolnview

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley posted a narrow 64-55 win over Van Wert Lincolnview on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 2 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

Medina slips past Cleveland Heights

Medina topped Cleveland Heights 51-49 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Mentor slips past Strongsville

Mentor topped Strongsville 75-73 in a tough tilt at Strongsville High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Mentor and Strongsville played in a 73-67 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

Metamora Evergreen pushes over Swanton

Metamora Evergreen notched a win against Swanton 46-36 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Metamora Evergreen opened with a 11-8 advantage over Swanton through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ shooting darted in front for a 24-15 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Metamora Evergreen moved to a 38-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Vikings 10-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Swanton and Metamora Evergreen played in a 67-29 game on Feb. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Swanton faced off against Millbury Lake and Metamora Evergreen took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Dec. 2 at Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

Middletown dominates Cincinnati Oak Hills

Middletown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Oak Hills 56-32 Friday during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Middletown High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks dominates Springfield Northeastern in convincing showing

Milford Center Fairbanks rolled past Springfield Northeastern for a comfortable 68-33 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northeastern faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Marion Pleasant.

Miller City dominates Holgate in convincing showing

Miller City earned a convincing 56-27 win over Holgate in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Miller City faced off against Convoy Crestview and Holgate took on Antwerp on Dec. 2 at Holgate High School.

Minster tops Houston Hou

Minster handled Houston Hou 65-31 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Last season, Minster and Houston Hou squared off on Dec. 30, 2021 at Minster High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Houston Hou squared off with Union City Mississinawa Valley in a basketball game.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale escapes Cory-Rawson in thin win

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale finally found a way to top Cory-Rawson 48-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Cory-Rawson took on Toledo Horizon Science on Dec. 1 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Mt. Gilead records thin win against Columbus Grandview Heights

Mt. Gilead posted a narrow 53-47 win over Columbus Grandview Heights during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, Columbus Grandview Heights squared off with Mechanicsburg in a basketball game.

Mt. Vernon holds off New Philadelphia

Mt. Vernon topped New Philadelphia 35-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 13-6 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Quakers got within 21-17.

New Philadelphia came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Mt. Vernon 28-26.

It took a 9-4 rally, but the Yellow Jackets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Mt Vernon squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at New Philadelphia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Centerburg.

Nelsonville-York races in front to defeat Albany Alexander

Nelsonville-York controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 59-34 victory over Albany Alexander during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Albany Alexander and Nelsonville-York squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Albany Alexander High School.

New Concord John Glenn pockets slim win over New Lexington

New Concord John Glenn topped New Lexington 44-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

New Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-6 advantage over New Concord John Glenn as the first quarter ended.

The Little Muskies kept a 24-12 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when New Lexington made it 32-29.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-12 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and New Concord John Glenn took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

New Knoxville holds off Waynesfield-Goshen

New Knoxville finally found a way to top Waynesfield-Goshen 39-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Knoxville faced off against Anna and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Botkins on Dec. 1 at Botkins High School.

New Madison Tri-Village takes advantage of early margin to defeat Union City Mississinawa Valley

New Madison Tri-Village rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 91-17 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 2, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with Houston Hou in a basketball game.

New Middletown Springfield Local posts win at Columbiana Crestview’s expense

New Middletown Springfield Local eventually beat Columbiana Crestview 58-40 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and New Middletown Springfield Local played in a 52-48 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 1, Columbiana Crestview squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game.

Newark squeezes past Pickerington Central

Newark finally found a way to top Pickerington Central 41-35 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Pickerington Central and Newark played in a 42-36 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Niles earns solid win over Brookfield

Niles grabbed a 52-41 victory at the expense of Brookfield in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Niles opened with a 16-13 advantage over Brookfield through the first quarter.

The Warriors had a 20-19 edge on the Red Dragons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Niles broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-28 lead over Brookfield.

The Red Dragons held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Brookfield faced off against Hubbard and Niles took on Warren Champion on Dec. 1 at Warren Champion High School.

North Baltimore outlasts Toledo Jones Leadership

North Baltimore grabbed a 61-43 victory at the expense of Toledo Jones Leadership for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, North Baltimore squared off with Tontogany Otsego in a basketball game.

North Lewisburg Triad dominates West Jefferson

North Lewisburg Triad earned a convincing 46-22 win over West Jefferson in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 53-50 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

Oak Harbor slips past Genoa Area

Oak Harbor finally found a way to top Genoa Area 57-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Genoa Area faced off against Port Clinton.

Old Fort dominates Elmore Woodmore

It was a tough night for Elmore Woodmore which was overmatched by Old Fort in this 70-25 verdict.

The last time Old Fort and Elmore Woodmore played in a 81-54 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Old Fort squared off with Carey in a basketball game.

Ottawa-Glandorf escapes Bluffton in thin win

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Bluffton 45-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Bluffton started on steady ground by forging a 13-12 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 21-21 as the third quarter began.

Bluffton moved a tight margin over Ottawa-Glandorf as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Titans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 45-40 scoring margin.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Bluffton squared off on March 1, 2023 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bluffton faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Pandora-Gilboa races in front to defeat Arcadia

An early dose of momentum helped Pandora-Gilboa to a 63-28 runaway past Arcadia at Pandora-Gilboa High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Arcadia squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Arcadia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Arcadia took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 2 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Pemberville Eastwood squeezes past Tontogany Otsego

Pemberville Eastwood topped Tontogany Otsego 57-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Tontogany Otsego squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Tontogany Otsego squared off with North Baltimore in a basketball game.

Point Pleasant dominates Bidwell River Valley

Point Pleasant unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bidwell River Valley 54-32 Friday in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Point Pleasant faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Point Pleasant High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Bidwell River Valley squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game.

Powell Olentangy Liberty denies Dublin Coffman’s challenge

Powell Olentangy Liberty eventually beat Dublin Coffman 66-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Dublin Coffman High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman squared off on March 1, 2023 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Richwood North Union takes down Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Richwood North Union recorded a big victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 66-31 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High on Dec. 8.

The last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan played in a 56-33 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Kenton.

Riverside Stebbins claims tight victory against Piqua

Riverside Stebbins posted a narrow 33-27 win over Piqua during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

The last time Piqua and Riverside Stebbins played in a 59-46 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Riverside Stebbins squared off with Springboro in a basketball game.

Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Van Wert

Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Van Wert 43-40 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Rockford Parkway opened with a 15-13 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 19-15 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Rockford Parkway darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 12-9 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Van Wert and Rockford Parkway played in a 64-45 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Rockford Parkway faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Van Wert took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 1 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Rossford denies Maumee’s challenge

Rossford handed Maumee a tough 70-59 loss on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Rossford and Maumee played in a 32-20 game on Feb. 24, 2023.

Russia overwhelms Sidney Fairlawn

Russia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sidney Fairlawn 78-39 at Russia High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Russia and Sidney Fairlawn faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Russia faced off against St. Henry.

Seaman North Adams slips past Winchester Eastern

Seaman North Adams finally found a way to top Winchester Eastern 53-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Seaman North Adams High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Winchester Eastern squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Winchester Eastern squared off with Lynchburg – Clay in a basketball game.

Sidney Lehman Catholic tacks win on West Milton Milton-Union

Sidney Lehman Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-26 win over West Milton Milton-Union in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and West Milton Milton-Union faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Arcanum Franklin Monroe in a basketball game.

South Webster delivers statement win over Latham Western

South Webster handled Latham Western 74-48 in an impressive showing at Latham Western High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

South Webster opened with a 14-11 advantage over Latham Western through the first quarter.

The Jeeps opened a narrow 32-22 gap over the Indians at halftime.

South Webster pulled to a 55-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jeeps got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Latham Western faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

Springfield Kenton Ridge edges past Plain City Jonathan Alder in tough test

Springfield Kenton Ridge posted a narrow 49-46 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Springfield Catholic Central.

Springfield Shawnee rides to cruise-control win over Springfield Northwestern

Springfield Shawnee dismissed Springfield Northwestern by a 59-27 count in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee an 18-3 lead over Springfield Northwestern.

The Braves registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 49-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern played in a 60-36 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Springfield Shawnee squared off with Vandalia Butler in a basketball game.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon tacks win on Cincinnati North College Hill

St. Bernard Roger Bacon scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati North College Hill 74-28 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

The last time St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati North College Hill played in a 55-43 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati North College Hill faced off against Cincinnati Shroder.

St. Clairsville narrowly defeats Wellsburg Brooke

St. Clairsville handed Wellsburg Brooke a tough 82-71 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Sugarcreek Garaway thwarts New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic’s quest

Sugarcreek Garaway pushed past New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for a 56-46 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central.

Thornville Sheridan races in front to defeat Byesville Meadowbrook

Thornville Sheridan rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 69-28 win over Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 64-18 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against New Lexington.

Tiffin Calvert pushes over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Tiffin Calvert pushed past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon for a 38-24 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 14-6 lead over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

The Senecas fought to a 23-10 half margin at the Chieftains’ expense.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rallied in the third quarter by making it 30-20.

The Senecas got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Arcadia and Tiffin Calvert took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe pushes over Troy

Tipp City Tippecanoe grabbed a 47-34 victory at the expense of Troy on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Troy and Tipp City Tippecanoe played in a 46-39 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Troy faced off against Sidney and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Greenville on Dec. 1 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toledo Christian’s speedy start jolts Edon

Toledo Christian left no doubt in recording a 78-36 win over Edon in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Edon faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Christian faced off against Stryker and Edon took on Paulding on Dec. 2 at Paulding High School.

Toledo Scott holds off Lima

Toledo Scott posted a narrow 64-59 win over Lima on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 1, Lima squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game.

Toledo Start barely beats Toledo Rogers

Toledo Start posted a narrow 43-35 win over Toledo Rogers in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Toledo Rogers faced off against Columbus Beechcroft.

Toronto delivers statement win over Richmond Edison

Toronto rolled past Richmond Edison for a comfortable 57-30 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Toronto and Richmond Edison faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Richmond Edison faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Toronto took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 1 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont secures a win over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Uhrichsville Claymont knocked off Bowerston Conotton Valley 40-26 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Feb. 11, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with Richmond Edison in a basketball game.

Urbana dominates Bellefontaine

Urbana dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-37 win over Bellefontaine in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Urbana moved in front of Bellefontaine 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers’ offense darted in front for a 21-12 lead over the Chieftains at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Hillclimbers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 26-10 edge.

Last season, Urbana and Bellefontaine squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Urbana faced off against West Liberty-Salem.

McComb takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Van Buren

McComb cut in front to start, but Van Buren answered the challenge to collect a 57-36 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Van Buren and McComb squared off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Van Buren squared off with Bucyrus Wynford in a basketball game.

Vienna Mathews rides to cruise-control win over Southington Chalker

Vienna Mathews raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-40 win over Southington Chalker during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Southington Chalker faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

Warren G. Harding posts win at Canton Central Catholic’s expense

Warren G. Harding eventually beat Canton Central Catholic 58-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Warren Howland claims tight victory against Leavittsburg LaBrae

Warren Howland topped Leavittsburg LaBrae 63-61 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 8.

Last season, Warren Howland and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Warren Howland squared off with New Castle Shenango in a basketball game.

Warren John F. Kennedy overwhelms Lowellville

Warren John F. Kennedy’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lowellville 68-27 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 8.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Lowellville played in a 75-74 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic and Lowellville took on Columbiana Crestview on Dec. 1 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Washington Court House Washington overwhelms Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Washington Court House Washington handled Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 79-32 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 8.

Recently on Dec. 1, Washington Court House Washington squared off with Columbus St Charles in a basketball game.

Waverly narrowly defeats Beaver Eastern

Waverly grabbed a 63-52 victory at the expense of Beaver Eastern in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

Waverly jumped in front of Beaver Eastern 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting jumped in front for a 33-25 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Waverly darted to a 45-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-16 edge.

The last time Beaver Eastern and Waverly played in a 75-53 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon and Waverly took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 1 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Waynesville exhales after close call with Middletown Madison

Waynesville posted a narrow 51-43 win over Middletown Madison in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Middletown Madison and Waynesville squared off on Jan. 25, 2022 at Middletown Madison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Middletown Madison faced off against Miamisburg Dayton Christian.

Wellsville narrowly defeats Racine Southern

Wellsville notched a win against Racine Southern 62-46 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

West Chester Lakota West prevails over Cincinnati Colerain

West Chester Lakota West’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cincinnati Colerain 60-23 on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

West Chester Lakota West darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Firebirds opened a massive 31-13 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

West Chester Lakota West steamrolled to a 52-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Firebirds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy.

West Liberty-Salem rides to cruise-control win over Mechanicsburg

West Liberty-Salem raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-37 win over Mechanicsburg in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Mechanicsburg squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Mechanicsburg faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and West Liberty-Salem took on Urbana on Dec. 1 at Urbana High School.

Westerville Central carves slim margin over Pickerington North

Westerville Central posted a narrow 53-44 win over Pickerington North in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 8.

The last time Westerville Central and Pickerington North played in a 40-38 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Westerville Central squared off with Thomas Worthington in a basketball game.

Westerville North crushes Columbus Franklin Heights

Westerville North dismissed Columbus Franklin Heights by an 84-25 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Dec. 8.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Westerville North High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Westerville North squared off with Columbus Linden-Mckinley in a basketball game.

Westerville South outlasts Dublin Scioto

Westerville South handed Dublin Scioto a tough 76-64 loss on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Scioto squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Westerville South High School.

Recently on Dec. 4, Dublin Scioto squared off with Pataskala Watkins Memorial in a basketball game.

Windham holds off Warren Lordstown

Windham topped Warren Lordstown 69-64 in a tough tilt on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Windham and Warren Lordstown squared off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Warren Lordstown squared off with McDonald in a basketball game.

Wintersville Jefferson Christian crushes Beallsville

Wintersville Jefferson Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 53-31 win over Beallsville in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Beallsville faced off against Bridgeport and Wintersville Jefferson Christian took on Beaver Falls Beaver County Christian on Nov. 28 at Beaver Falls Beaver County Christian School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central takes down Barnesville

Woodsfield Monroe Central’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Barnesville 71-30 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 8.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

Youngstown Valley Christian tops East Palestine

Youngstown Valley Christian grabbed a 63-49 victory at the expense of East Palestine on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and East Palestine squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, East Palestine squared off with Columbiana in a basketball game.

Zanesville West Muskingum slips past Duncan Falls Philo

Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 46-40 win over Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Duncan Falls Philo squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Cambridge and Duncan Falls Philo took on Cristo Rey Columbus on Dec. 1 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

