Lancaster Fairfield Union finally found a way to top Baltimore Liberty Union 49-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for Baltimore Liberty Union, as it began with an 18-7 edge over Lancaster Fairfield Union through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions moved ahead by earning a 26-25 advantage over the Falcons at the end of the second quarter.

Baltimore Liberty Union enjoyed a 38-33 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lions 16-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

