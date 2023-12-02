Findlay Liberty-Benton handled Dola Hardin Northern 55-30 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Findlay Liberty-Benton High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Findlay Liberty-Benton a 10-9 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Eagles opened a tight 25-18 gap over the Polar Bears at halftime.

Findlay Liberty-Benton jumped to a 38-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 17-5 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.