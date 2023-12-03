Napoleon pushed past Defiance for a 56-45 win during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 2.

Defiance started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Napoleon at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs had a 23-21 edge on the Wildcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Napoleon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-33 lead over Defiance.

The Wildcats held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Napoleon and Defiance faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Defiance High School.

