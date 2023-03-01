Powell Olentangy Liberty survives close clash with Dublin Coffman Mar 1, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A sigh of relief filled the air in Powell Olentangy Liberty's locker room after a trying 35-33 test with Dublin Coffman on March 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.Powell Olentangy Liberty drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over Dublin Coffman after the first quarter.The Patriots registered a 22-19 advantage at half over the Shamrocks.Dublin Coffman rallied in the third quarter by making it 29-27.The Patriots and the Shamrocks each scored in the final quarter.Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Dublin Coffman faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For results, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Dublin Coffman faced off against Columbus South . Click here for a recap. Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Lancaster on Feb. 24 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dublin Coffman High School Powell Olentangy Liberty High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Journalism Botany Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Janelle Lorraine Straw St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Van Johnson Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney This is what Roseland School looked like in 1933 Two Central Ohio caretakers sentenced for felonies Event Announcements Mar 1 Storybook Trail Wed, Mar 1, 2023 Mar 2 Storybook Trail Thu, Mar 2, 2023 Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 See more / Submit an event