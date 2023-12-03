Mt. Blanchard Riverdale finally found a way to top McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale moved in front of McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 29-22 advantage at half over the Rams.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley got within 37-35.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.

