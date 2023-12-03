Bryan posted a narrow 56-54 win over Defiance Tinora at Bryan High on Dec. 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Defiance Tinora, as it began with a 17-11 edge over Bryan through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams had a 29-26 edge on the Golden Bears at the beginning of the third quarter.

Defiance Tinora moved a meager margin over Bryan as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Golden Bears fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rams.

