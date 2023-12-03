Convoy Crestview topped Miller City in a 57-46 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 2.

Miller City started on steady ground by forging a 9-8 lead over Convoy Crestview at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-15 lead at intermission.

Convoy Crestview broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-27 lead over Miller City.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Knights and the Wildcats locked in a 39-39 stalemate.

Convoy Crestview held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Miller City squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.