Millbury Lake topped Swanton 59-52 in a tough tilt at Millbury Lake High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Swanton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over Millbury Lake as the first quarter ended.

The Flyers’ shooting moved in front for a 30-26 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Swanton didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 43-41 in the third quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-11 edge.

