St. Bernard Roger Bacon had its hands full but finally brushed off Cincinnati North College Hill 55-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 10.
Cincinnati North College Hill started on steady ground by forging an 18-14 lead over St. Bernard Roger Bacon at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 27-26 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon darted to a 40-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
