St. Bernard Roger Bacon had its hands full but finally brushed off Cincinnati North College Hill 55-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on February 10.

Cincinnati North College Hill started on steady ground by forging an 18-14 lead over St. Bernard Roger Bacon at the end of the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.