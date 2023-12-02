Xenia Legacy Christian posted a narrow 50-46 win over Bradford for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Bradford High on Dec. 1.

Xenia Legacy Christian opened with a 12-11 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 28-22 gap over the Railroaders at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Bradford made it 40-39.

The Knights held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

