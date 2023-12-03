Woodsfield Monroe Central finally found a way to top New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central an 8-6 lead over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

The Saints moved ahead by earning a 20-18 advantage over the Seminoles at the end of the second quarter.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central to start the fourth quarter.

A 17-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Seminoles’ defeat of the Saints.

