Brookville knocked off Carlisle 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Brookville and Carlisle fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Indians moved ahead by earning a 27-22 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the second quarter.

Brookville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 52-45 lead over Carlisle.

The Blue Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

The last time Carlisle and Brookville played in a 58-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.