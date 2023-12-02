St. Henry posted a narrow 65-58 win over Spencerville during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over St. Henry as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Bearcats with a 31-26 lead over the Redskins heading into the second quarter.

Spencerville darted a slim margin over St. Henry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Redskins’ defeat of the Bearcats.

Last season, Spencerville and St. Henry faced off on Jan. 18, 2022 at St. Henry.

