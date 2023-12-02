Waverly used overtime to slip past Chillicothe Southeastern 51-48 at Chillicothe Southeastern High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a close 20-19 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Chillicothe Southeastern moved ahead of Waverly 34-33 to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Panthers locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

Waverly held on with a 5-2 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

