New Lexington’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Byesville Meadowbrook 59-21 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 21-0 lead over Byesville Meadowbrook.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 35-11 lead over the Colts at halftime.

New Lexington roared to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 9-2 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

