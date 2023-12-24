OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 23, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary routs Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 62-24 at Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East played in a 61-28 game on Feb. 23, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 19, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off with Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown in a basketball game.

Ashville Teays Valley pushes over Grove City

Ashville Teays Valley grabbed a 53-40 victory at the expense of Grove City in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 19-11 lead over Grove City.

The Vikings registered a 27-17 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Ashville Teays Valley moved to a 38-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City took on New Albany on Dec. 8 at New Albany High School.

Beloit West Branch delivers statement win over East Liverpool

It was a tough night for East Liverpool which was overmatched by Beloit West Branch in this 42-15 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 18, East Liverpool faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen and Beloit West Branch took on Louisville on Dec. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Hiland darts by Sugarcreek Garaway

Berlin Hiland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sugarcreek Garaway 49-6 Saturday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Berlin Hiland faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Dec. 16 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Beverly Fort Frye outlasts Stewart Federal Hocking

Beverly Fort Frye knocked off Stewart Federal Hocking 48-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Stewart Federal Hocking took on Racine Southern on Dec. 14 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Bryan claims victory against Lima Bath

Bryan knocked off Lima Bath 42-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Lima Bath High on Dec. 23.

Bryan opened with a 14-3 advantage over Lima Bath through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 23-9 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Bryan stormed to a 34-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

The last time Bryan and Lima Bath played in a 47-39 game on Feb. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Lima Bath faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Bryan took on Napoleon on Dec. 18 at Napoleon High School.

Bloom-Carroll darts by Burton Berkshire

Bloom-Carroll rolled past Burton Berkshire for a comfortable 56-19 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Burton Berkshire took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 19 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Carrollton rides to cruise-control win over Dalton

Carrollton dismissed Dalton by a 67-41 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Carrollton faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

Centerville bests Columbus Bishop Hartley

Centerville handled Columbus Bishop Hartley 59-27 in an impressive showing on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Mechanicsburg and Centerville took on Springboro on Dec. 16 at Centerville High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori dominates Cincinnati Clark Montessori

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori dismissed Cincinnati Clark Montessori by a 41-21 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Williamsburg and Cincinnati Clark Montessori took on Hamilton Cincinnati Christian on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High School.

Hamilton Ross comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy notched a win against Hamilton Ross 43-25 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Hamilton Ross High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Hamilton Ross faced off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cleves Taylor and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Middletown on Dec. 11 at Middletown High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian dominates Beavercreek in convincing showing

Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Beavercreek 71-29 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon and Beavercreek took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 16 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Circleville tops The Plains Athens

Circleville dismissed The Plains Athens by a 62-37 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at The Plains Athens High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Circleville and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, The Plains Athens faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Circleville took on Ashville Teays Valley on Dec. 15 at Circleville High School.

Columbus Grove sprints past Delphos St. John’s

Columbus Grove grabbed a 51-36 victory at the expense of Delphos St. John’s in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Delphos St. John’s faced off on Dec. 23, 2021 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Columbus Grove faced off against Kalida and Delphos St. John’s took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 10 at Delphos St. John’s.

Convoy Crestview carves slim margin over Kalida

Convoy Crestview finally found a way to top Kalida 42-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Kalida faced off against Columbus Grove and Convoy Crestview took on Fort Jennings on Dec. 18 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Cuyahoga Falls records thin win against Canton South

Cuyahoga Falls posted a narrow 46-40 win over Canton South at Canton South High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 16, Canton South squared off with Akron Manchester in a basketball game.

Cuyahoga Heights bests Painesville Harvey

Cuyahoga Heights scored early and often to roll over Painesville Harvey 50-24 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cuyahoga Heights faced off against Cleveland Heights Lutheran East and Painesville Harvey took on Perry on Dec. 19 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Danville earns narrow win over Johnstown Northridge

Danville topped Johnstown Northridge 48-42 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Granville Christian and Danville took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Dec. 11 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

Elmore Woodmore dominates Millbury Lake

Elmore Woodmore dismissed Millbury Lake by a 48-26 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Elmore Woodmore and Millbury Lake squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Millbury Lake faced off against Fostoria and Elmore Woodmore took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 15 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Findlay prevails over Lima

Findlay raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-31 win over Lima in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

The last time Findlay and Lima played in a 55-28 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Findlay faced off against Sylvania Northview and Lima took on Toledo Start on Dec. 18 at Lima Senior High School.

Fort Loramie tacks win on Versailles

Fort Loramie dismissed Versailles by a 65-43 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Fort Loramie opened with a 15-11 advantage over Versailles through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 35-26 advantage at half over the Tigers.

Fort Loramie roared to a 53-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Versailles faced off against New Bremen and Fort Loramie took on Minster on Dec. 16 at Minster High School.

Fort Mitchell Beechwood routs Dayton Dominion

Fort Mitchell Beechwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-17 win against Dayton Dominion for a Kentucky girls basketball victory at Fort Mitchell Beechwood High on Dec. 23.

Fremont Ross tops Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross handed Toledo Whitmer a tough 39-27 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

The last time Fremont Ross and Toledo Whitmer played in a 54-48 game on Jan. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fremont Ross faced off against Perrysburg and Toledo Whitmer took on Whitehouse Wayne on Dec. 15 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Geneva earns narrow win over Chardon

Geneva topped Chardon 53-46 in a tough tilt at Chardon High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chardon and Geneva squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Chardon faced off against Warren Howland and Geneva took on Painesville Harvey on Dec. 12 at Geneva High School.

Hamilton Badin takes down Toledo St. Ursula Academy

Hamilton Badin recorded a big victory over Toledo St. Ursula Academy 83-40 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Hamilton Badin faced off against Dayton Carroll and Toledo St. Ursula Academy took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Dec. 16 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Harrison earns narrow win over Milford

Harrison finally found a way to top Milford 60-57 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Harrison took on Monroe on Dec. 9 at Harrison High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace collects victory over Ottoville

Haviland Wayne Trace eventually beat Ottoville 45-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The first quarter gave Haviland Wayne Trace a 15-11 lead over Ottoville.

The scoreboard showed the Big Green with a 23-19 lead over the Raiders heading into the second quarter.

Haviland Wayne Trace broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-25 lead over Ottoville.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Ottoville faced off against Coldwater and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Van Wert on Dec. 19 at Van Wert High School.

Hillsboro pockets slim win over Greenfield McClain

Hillsboro posted a narrow 44-42 win over Greenfield McClain in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Hillsboro opened with a 13-9 advantage over Greenfield McClain through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 24-16 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Greenfield McClain made it 34-31.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 11-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Greenfield McClain faced off against Waverly and Hillsboro took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 16 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

Ironton Rock Hill routs Ashland Fairview

Ironton Rock Hill rolled past Ashland Fairview for a comfortable 54-10 victory for a Kentucky girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 18, Ironton Rock Hill squared off with Coal Grove in a basketball game.

Jackson narrowly defeats Chillicothe

Jackson collected a solid win over Chillicothe in a 59-42 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Last season, Jackson and Chillicothe squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Jackson faced off against Hillsboro and Chillicothe took on Westerville Central on Dec. 16 at Chillicothe High School.

Jackson Center defeats New Knoxville

Jackson Center left no doubt on Saturday, controlling New Knoxville from start to finish for a 53-27 victory on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Jackson Center faced off against Fort Loramie and New Knoxville took on Lima Shawnee on Dec. 12 at New Knoxville High School.

Springfield Shawnee comes up short in matchup with Jamestown Greeneview

Jamestown Greeneview notched a win against Springfield Shawnee 57-38 at Springfield Shawnee High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Bellefontaine Logan and Jamestown Greeneview took on West Jefferson on Dec. 16 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Kansas Lakota bests Arcadia

It was a tough night for Arcadia which was overmatched by Kansas Lakota in this 53-25 verdict.

The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 14-3 lead over Arcadia.

The Raiders opened a colossal 27-9 gap over the Redskins at the half.

Kansas Lakota charged to a 40-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Kansas Lakota faced off against New Riegel and Arcadia took on Continental on Dec. 16 at Continental High School.

Kettering Alter overwhelms Cincinnati Mercy McAuley

Kettering Alter dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-44 win over Cincinnati Mercy McAuley in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

The last time Kettering Alter and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley played in a 51-33 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Kettering Alter faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley took on St Leon East Central on Dec. 14 at St Leon East Central High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic overwhelms Groveport Madison Christian

Lancaster Fisher Catholic earned a convincing 53-13 win over Groveport Madison Christian on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Groveport Madison Christian played in a 56-18 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Groveport Madison Christian faced off against Plain City Shekinah Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Dec. 16 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Lebanon darts by Miamisburg

Lebanon’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Miamisburg 59-35 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Lebanon and Miamisburg squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Lebanon faced off against Morrow Little Miami and Miamisburg took on Beavercreek on Dec. 13 at Beavercreek High School.

Lexington survives for narrow win over New Philadelphia

Lexington finally found a way to top New Philadelphia 57-49 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Philadelphia faced off against Ashland and Lexington took on Mansfield Madison Comprehensive on Dec. 16 at Lexington High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail secures a win over Newcomerstown

Lore City Buckeye Trail eventually beat Newcomerstown 48-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Newcomerstown took on Richmond Edison on Dec. 18 at Richmond Edison High School.

Loudonville defeats Alliance

Loudonville recorded a big victory over Alliance 75-45 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Alliance faced off against Youngstown East.

Louisville escapes Canton McKinley in thin win

Louisville posted a narrow 55-49 win over Canton McKinley in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Louisville faced off against Beloit West Branch.

Madison exhales after close call with Macedonia Nordonia

Madison finally found a way to top Macedonia Nordonia 45-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 15, Madison squared off with Jefferson in a basketball game.

Magnolia Sandy Valley secures a win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Magnolia Sandy Valley notched a win against Uhrichsville Claymont 61-51 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Uhrichsville Claymont High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Navarre Fairless on Dec. 18 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local denies Toledo Notre Dame’s challenge

Maria Stein Marion Local notched a win against Toledo Notre Dame 45-35 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Toledo Notre Dame faced off against Fort Wayne Homestead and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 16 at Wapakoneta High School.

Martins Ferry takes advantage of early margin to defeat Shadyside

Martins Ferry left no doubt in recording a 75-28 win over Shadyside in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The last time Martins Ferry and Shadyside played in a 79-50 game on Jan. 16, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Martins Ferry faced off against Belmont Union Local and Shadyside took on Bridgeport on Dec. 18 at Shadyside High School.

Mason carves slim margin over Bellbrook

Mason finally found a way to top Bellbrook 60-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mason and Bellbrook settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Golden Eagles darted a modest margin over the Comets as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Mason broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-39 lead over Bellbrook.

The Comets held on with an 18-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Bellbrook faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Bellbrook faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 16 at Mason High School.

McComb narrowly defeats Fort Jennings

McComb handed Fort Jennings a tough 65-47 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

McComb moved in front of Fort Jennings 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Musketeers climbed back to within 27-22.

McComb jumped to a 43-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-17 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Fort Jennings faced off against Convoy Crestview and McComb took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Dec. 16 at McComb High School.

Middletown Madison earns solid win over Monroe

Middletown Madison collected a solid win over Monroe in a 36-21 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Monroe faced off against Fairborn and Middletown Madison took on Germantown Valley View on Dec. 16 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Napoleon escapes Archbold in thin win

Napoleon finally found a way to top Archbold 40-34 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Napoleon opened with a 14-12 advantage over Archbold through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ shooting moved in front for a 22-18 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Archbold stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 29-28.

The Wildcats held on with a 11-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Napoleon and Archbold faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Archbold faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Napoleon took on Bryan on Dec. 18 at Napoleon High School.

New Bremen overcomes Russia in seat-squirming affair

New Bremen finally found a way to top Russia 31-30 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 14, New Bremen faced off against Versailles and Russia took on Botkins on Dec. 16 at Botkins High School.

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic earns stressful win over East Canton

New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic posted a narrow 37-33 win over East Canton in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

The last time New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and East Canton played in a 49-23 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton took on Caldwell on Dec. 18 at East Canton High School.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford exhales after close call with Carey

North Robinson Colonel Crawford topped Carey 39-34 in a tough tilt on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford opened with a 10-7 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Blue Devils climbed back to within 19-17.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford darted to a 27-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 16, North Robinson Colonel Crawford faced off against Mt Gilead and Carey took on Columbus Grove on Dec. 16 at Carey High School.

Norwalk overpowers Oregon Clay in thorough fashion

Norwalk scored early and often to roll over Oregon Clay 49-20 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

Recently on Dec. 8, Oregon Clay squared off with Sylvania Southview in a basketball game.

Riverside Stebbins posts win at Troy’s expense

Riverside Stebbins handed Troy a tough 36-22 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Troy faced off against Vandalia Butler and Riverside Stebbins took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Dec. 16 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Romulus overcomes Toledo Bowsher

Romulus handed Toledo Bowsher a tough 50-37 loss at Toledo Bowsher High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Huron.

Rootstown prevails over Canfield South Range

It was a tough night for Canfield South Range which was overmatched by Rootstown in this 84-25 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Canfield South Range faced off against Cortland Lakeview.

Salem overwhelms Girard

Salem unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Girard 64-38 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Girard High on Dec. 23.

Last season, Salem and Girard squared off on Feb. 19, 2022 at Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Girard faced off against Kinsman Badger and Salem took on Canfield on Dec. 16 at Salem High School.

Sidney delivers statement win over Piqua

Sidney dominated from start to finish in an imposing 51-28 win over Piqua in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Last season, Piqua and Sidney faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Piqua High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Piqua faced off against Vandalia Butler and Sidney took on Dayton West Carrollton on Dec. 16 at Sidney High School.

Steubenville takes down Dover

Steubenville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dover 57-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 23.

The last time Steubenville and Dover played in a 36-30 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Dover faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Steubenville took on Weirton Weir on Dec. 18 at Weirton Weir High School.

Stow-Munroe Falls survives for narrow win over Canfield

Stow-Munroe Falls finally found a way to top Canfield 34-26 at Stow-Munroe Falls High on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Canfield and Stow-Munroe Falls faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Canfield High School.

Recently on Dec. 19, Canfield squared off with Alliance Marlington in a basketball game.

Strasburg tacks win on Bowerston Conotton Valley

Strasburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-26 win against Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

Last season, Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Strasburg faced off against Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on East Canton on Dec. 16 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Toledo Rogers earns solid win over Huber Heights Wayne

Toledo Rogers eventually beat Huber Heights Wayne 52-35 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Waite and Huber Heights Wayne took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 16 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley overcomes Ansonia

Union City Mississinawa Valley notched a win against Ansonia 68-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Union City Mississinawa Valley opened with a 20-14 advantage over Ansonia through the first quarter.

The Black Hawks opened a meager 37-26 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Ansonia drew within 45-38 in the third quarter.

The Black Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-11 edge.

Last season, Union City Mississinawa Valley and Ansonia faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Ansonia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ansonia faced off against St. Henry and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 18 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Waterford edges past Vincent Warren in tough test

Waterford topped Vincent Warren 41-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Vincent Warren faced off against Parkersburg South and Waterford took on Worthington Christian on Dec. 16 at Worthington Christian High School.

Whitehouse Wayne tacks win on Dublin Coffman

Whitehouse Wayne dismissed Dublin Coffman by a 79-49 count in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 23.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Whitehouse Wayne faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Dec. 17, Dublin Coffman faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Whitehouse Wayne took on Marysville on Dec. 16 at Marysville High School.

Willoughby Cornerstone pockets slim win over Cleveland VASJ

Willoughby Cornerstone finally found a way to top Cleveland VASJ 58-52 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

The last time Cleveland VASJ and Willoughby Cornerstone played in a 58-35 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Chardon and Cleveland VASJ took on Beachwood Mizrachi on Dec. 18 at Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi School.

Wooster overcomes Mt. Vernon in seat-squirming affair

Wooster topped Mt. Vernon 45-41 in a tough tilt on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Wooster and Mt Vernon played in a 46-33 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 9, Wooster squared off with New Philadelphia in a basketball game.

Youngstown Chaney collects victory over East Palestine

Youngstown Chaney collected a solid win over East Palestine in a 56-39 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Youngstown Chaney High on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Mineral Ridge and East Palestine took on Wellsville on Dec. 18 at Wellsville High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum overwhelms Baltimore Liberty Union

Zanesville West Muskingum’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Baltimore Liberty Union 57-24 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 23.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Zanesville West Muskingum took on New Lexington on Dec. 16 at New Lexington High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley crushes Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-28 win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Carrollton and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Minerva on Dec. 18 at Minerva High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.