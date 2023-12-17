McComb finally found a way to top Waynesfield-Goshen 58-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mccomb High on Dec. 16.

Waynesfield-Goshen started on steady ground by forging a 17-10 lead over McComb at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 28-21 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Waynesfield-Goshen clawed to within 40-36 through the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-16 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, McComb faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Ansonia on Dec. 9 at Ansonia High School.

