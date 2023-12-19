Belmont Union Local grabbed a 62-46 victory at the expense of Martins Ferry in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 18.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.

The Jets registered a 31-29 advantage at intermission over the Purple Riders.

Belmont Union Local jumped to a 45-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-4 edge.

The last time Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry played in a 53-19 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Belmont Union Local faced off against Bellaire and Martins Ferry took on Hannibal River on Dec. 9 at Hannibal River High School.

