Lebanon finally found a way to top Morrow Little Miami 47-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 18.

Last season, Lebanon and Morrow Little Miami faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Ursuline on Dec. 11 at Cincinnati Ursuline Academy.

