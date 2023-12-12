Bloom-Carroll recorded a big victory over Baltimore Liberty Union 63-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bloom-Carroll High on Dec. 11.

Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Ashville Teays Valley on Nov. 28 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

