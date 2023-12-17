Vandalia Butler earned a convincing 48-15 win over Troy for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Troy High on Dec. 16.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Troy faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Troy faced off against Sidney and Vandalia Butler took on Greenville on Dec. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

