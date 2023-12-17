Beavercreek rolled past Clayton Northmont for a comfortable 63-27 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

Beavercreek jumped in front of Clayton Northmont 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 32-17 halftime margin at the Thunderbolts’ expense.

Beavercreek thundered to a 50-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 13-4 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Clayton Northmont faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Beavercreek took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 6 at Beavercreek High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

