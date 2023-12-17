Chillicothe Unioto pushed past Dublin Coffman for a 58-44 win on Dec. 17 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Dublin Coffman faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Chillicothe Unioto took on Piketon on Dec. 12 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.