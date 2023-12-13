Defiance Ayersville recorded a big victory over Archbold 55-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Defiance Ayersville jumped in front of Archbold 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots registered a 33-16 advantage at halftime over the Blue Streaks.

Defiance Ayersville steamrolled to a 44-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Streaks narrowed the gap 17-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Archbold faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Defiance Ayersville took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 8 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

