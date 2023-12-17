Zanesville West Muskingum broke in front early and tripped New Lexington for a 41-28 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Lexington High on Dec. 16.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington played in a 34-28 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, New Lexington faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Crooksville on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.