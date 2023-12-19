Union City Mississinawa Valley knocked off Clayton Northmont 53-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Union City Mississinawa Valley High on Dec. 18.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Union City Mississinawa Valley and Clayton Northmont settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Black Hawks fought to a 26-17 intermission margin at the Thunderbolts’ expense.

Union City Mississinawa Valley stormed to a 49-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbolts rallied in the final quarter, but the Black Hawks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Coldwater and Clayton Northmont took on Springboro on Dec. 13 at Springboro High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.