Ashville Teays Valley pushed past Columbus St. Francis DeSales for a 40-30 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Ashville Teays Valley a 11-7 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Stallions drew within 16-13 at halftime.

Ashville Teays Valley moved to a 26-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

