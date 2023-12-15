Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Fostoria 47-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Millbury Lake jumped in front of Fostoria 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-19 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fostoria got within 32-28.

The Flyers held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fostoria and Millbury Lake faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fostoria faced off against Maumee and Millbury Lake took on Oak Harbor on Dec. 9 at Millbury Lake High School.

