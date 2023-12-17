Berlin Hiland collected a solid win over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in a 59-41 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 16.

Tough to find an edge early, Berlin Hiland and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Hawks registered a 36-30 advantage at half over the Trojans.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 52-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-5 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Berlin Hiland faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Dec. 9 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

