Carrollton rolled past Gnadenhutten Indian Valley for a comfortable 64-42 victory on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Carrollton opened with a 15-10 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 25-19 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Carrollton stormed to a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against East Canton and Carrollton took on Minerva on Dec. 13 at Carrollton High School.

