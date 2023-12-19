Lima Bath controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-16 win against Delphos Jefferson on Dec. 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 7-3 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

Lima Bath fought to a 15-8 half margin at Delphos Jefferson’s expense.

Lima Bath roared to a 36-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

Lima Bath got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Lima Bath faced off against Van Wert and Delphos Jefferson took on Bluffton on Dec. 14 at Bluffton High School.

